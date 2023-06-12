Human body to stretch like a 'long pasta' if Earth falls into black hole, claim scientists

The scientists have claimed that if Earth ever fell into a black hole – the scariest feature of the universe which has such intense gravity that even light fails to get out – then the human body is likely to turn into the shape of a 'long pasta'.



Black holes are known to gobble up the surrounding dust and gas, along with the planets and even other black holes nearby. They are often called as 'destructive monsters' as they have the capacity to tear apart stars and consume anything that comes closer to it. With light being in its captive, if Earth fall into the black hole, it would have little chance to escape either.



Explaining the scary situation to the Daily Mail, Professor of Physics at the University of Sussex Xavier Calmet said that the black hole's gravitational force would become so strong that the humans will experience 'spaghettification'.

“Your body will be stretched into a shape similar to that of a long pasta until it is reaped apart by the strong gravitational force,” said Professor Calmet. “I can't imagine that this would be pleasant – it would happen rather quickly, so if painful, it is unlikely to last long,” he added.



Meanwhile, Imperial College London's senior lecturer Dr David L Clements said, “The end of the Earth would likely be quick if it fell into a black hole. It could come from asphyxiation if the atmosphere is stripped, or from the process called spaghettification where tidal forces stretch everything out into long strings – may be briefly painful.”



He added that, thankfully, Earth's chances of getting swallowed by a black hole are almost “nearly zero”. “The fact that we’re still here shows that this hasn’t happened over the whole history of the Earth,” he said while speaking to Daily Mail.



“So the chances are at least less than once every 4.5 billion years and likely much much less,” he added. The black hole nearest to the Earth is called Gaia BH1 and is around 1,600 light-years away. It is 10 times bigger than the size of our sun, stated experts. JWST to observe black holes in Cycle-2 The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in Cycle-2 is set to uncover the secrets of black holes.

The scientists will use the telescope to further study black holes as astronomers make efforts to find possible runaway supermassive black holes, understand AGN feedback's impact on star formation at cosmic noon, and find the Obscured Growth of Supermassive Black Holes in the Epoch of Reionisation.



JWST will remain focused on the black hole present in the centre of the Milky Way galaxy Sgr A for observing its inner accretion flow in an effort better understand the science behind a black hole's formation.

