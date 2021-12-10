Hubble Space Telescope is fully functional again. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been able to take care of the glitches and the aging space telescope's instruments are online again.

In October this year, Hubble had developed a glitch with synchronisation of its internal communication. Because of this, all four of its science instruments went offline.

The first instrument to come online was Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) on November 7. At the time, remaining instruments went in a 'Safe Mode' for protection.

But earlier this week the space telscope became fully functional.

"The team will continue work on developing and testing changes to instrument software that would allow them to conduct science operations even if they encounter several lost synchronization messages in the future," said NASA.

Hubble is due to get a software update this month. This software update will be for Cosmic Origins Spectrograph instrument of the space telescope.

NASA said in a statement that other instruments of the telescope will also receive software update in coming months.

Hubble will soon be joined by another powerful telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope. The Webb telescope is going to be launched soon. While Hubble has been able to bring important images of the universe to Earth in last few decades, James Webb Space Telescope, equipped with the latest technology, is expected to be humanity's much-improved eye in the sky.