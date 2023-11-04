LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Hubble shows Jupiter in breathtaking colour to honour planet in opposition

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and is the largest planet in the solar system siso

The Hubble Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a breathtaking image of the planet Jupiter. The image is in a colour composite of ultraviolet wavelengths. 

Jupiter and the Sun are on opposite sides of the sky. This view of the planet includes the iconic and massive storm called the "Great Red Spot". The image has been released to honour the opposition.

Though the storm appears red to the naked eye, it appears deeper in this UV image because high-altitude haze particles absorb light at these wavelengths.

trending now

The reddish, wavy polar hazes absorb slightly less of this light because of changes in particle size, content, or altitude.  

Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and is the largest planet in the solar system, which is more than twice as massive as all the other planets combined.

It is called the gas giant planet. Its stripes and swirls are basically cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, which are floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.

"The data used to create this ultraviolet image is part of a Hubble proposal that looked at Jupiter's stealthy superstorm system. The researchers plan to map deep water clouds using the Hubble data to define 3D cloud structures in Jupiter's atmosphere," Nasa said. 

Also read: Is northern lights-style aurora in Uranus hiding key to alien life? Scientists hint so 

×

Hidden ocean the source of CO2 on Jupiter's Moon 

Last month, a report said that carbon dioxide detected on Jupiter's moon Europa comes from the vast ocean beneath its icy shell. The research was done using the James Webb Space Telescope data indicated. This will potentially bolster hopes that the hidden water could harbour life. 

Scientists are confident there is a huge ocean of saltwater kilometres below Europa's ice-covered surface, making the moon a prime candidate for hosting extra-terrestrial life in our Solar System. 

However, determining whether this concealed ocean has the right chemical elements to support life has been difficult.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

'Spot the Station': NASA will now let people check location of space station through mobile app

Is human brain failing to process information on Zoom calls? Study says 'yes'

Is northern lights-style aurora in Uranus hiding key to alien life? Scientists hint so