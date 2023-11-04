Hubble shows Jupiter in breathtaking colour to honour planet in opposition

The Hubble Space Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a breathtaking image of the planet Jupiter. The image is in a colour composite of ultraviolet wavelengths.

Jupiter and the Sun are on opposite sides of the sky. This view of the planet includes the iconic and massive storm called the "Great Red Spot". The image has been released to honour the opposition.

Though the storm appears red to the naked eye, it appears deeper in this UV image because high-altitude haze particles absorb light at these wavelengths.

The reddish, wavy polar hazes absorb slightly less of this light because of changes in particle size, content, or altitude.

Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and is the largest planet in the solar system, which is more than twice as massive as all the other planets combined.

It is called the gas giant planet. Its stripes and swirls are basically cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, which are floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.

"The data used to create this ultraviolet image is part of a Hubble proposal that looked at Jupiter's stealthy superstorm system. The researchers plan to map deep water clouds using the Hubble data to define 3D cloud structures in Jupiter's atmosphere," Nasa said.

Last month, a report said that carbon dioxide detected on Jupiter's moon Europa comes from the vast ocean beneath its icy shell. The research was done using the James Webb Space Telescope data indicated. This will potentially bolster hopes that the hidden water could harbour life.

Scientists are confident there is a huge ocean of saltwater kilometres below Europa's ice-covered surface, making the moon a prime candidate for hosting extra-terrestrial life in our Solar System.

However, determining whether this concealed ocean has the right chemical elements to support life has been difficult.