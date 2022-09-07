Hubble clicks brilliant photo of two 'overlapping' spiral galaxies

That the Universe is filled with wonders is no longer that wonderful a statement because everyone knows this. But it continues to amaze us nonetheless. With thousands of telescopes pointed at space, we come across magnificent discoveries.

James Webb Space Telescope may have now become humanity's primary eye in the sky but noone can sideline Hubble Space Telescope which is still clicking photos of the endless expanse even after so many decades. It has clicked a beautiful new image.

The image shows two galaxies. These two galaxies look as if they are colliding or overlapping. The result is a marvellous image.

Although the two galaxies appear to be overlapping, they are not actually so. They look like they are overlapping but just because how Hubble is looking at it. These are in reality, two separate galaxies.

These two galaxies have been designated SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461 respectively. Both of these galaxies are a billion light years away from Earth.

The two galaxies were classified as part of Galaxy Zoo Project. This is a massive citizen science project which lets thousands of volunteers across the world classify galaxies. Such a classification is done by using images taken by robotic telescopes.

