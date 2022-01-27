How climate change will impact plantation of cash crops such as avocado, coffee and cashew?

A new study highlights the potential impact of climate change on the livelihoods of smallholder farmers globally. It has been found that plantation crops such as coffee, cashew and avocado will face the repercussions of global warming.

Coffee, cashew and avocado are said to be among the most important cash crops as they contribute substantially to the earnings of farmers. Therefore, it is important to consider the possible impacts of climate change while long-term agricultural planning, tells the study, which is published in the journal Plos One.

As per the study, global warming of 1.2°C up to 3.0°C by 2050 is estimated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change depending on different greenhouse gas emission pathways.

ALSO READ | Can weed cure Covid? Cannabis compound stops coronavirus in test tube

The study reasons that such temperature changes will hamper the climate suitability of growing regions for crops.

The study also showed that such changes can cause shifts in production regions or call for adaptation measures in agricultural management.

The study aims at estimating current and future biophysical suitability for coffee arabica, cashew and avocado production on a global scale. It has also helped in identifying global and regional trends.

When one talks about the coffee plantation, strong reductions in climate suitability are expected in most current growing regions.

However, in a few regions, coffee cultivation might derive profits from climate change, the studies tell.

Some important coffee regions in Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam and Colombia will all decrease by around 50 per cent by 2050.

ALSO READ | Extra money with parents changes babies' brains, says a landmark study

For both cashew and avocado, global assessment of current and future suitability is not available. However, the suitable areas for cashews and avocados will increase but most will be far from current sites of production. The authors of the study suggested more research is needed to help farmers adapt.

"Global biophysical modelling of current and future suitability of coffee, cashew and avocado is therefore essential to make informed decisions in long-term agricultural planning with the aim of maintaining farmers’ livelihoods and of fostering the sustainable use of natural resources," a part of the study read.

The study modelled crop suitability based on their biophysical requirements as it tells, "For the first time, both land and soil (artificial surfaces, protected areas, soil texture, coarse fragments, pH, organic carbon content, salinity) and climate (temperature, precipitation, humidity) parameters were taken into account on a global scale."