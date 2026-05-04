/Hostile twin star systems birth more planets, and then kick them out

Binary star systems might scientifically appear to be hostile to planet formation, but a new study shows that they have an ideal environment for these bodies to be born. Their conditions are, in fact, better than single star systems. They are also the reason for rogue planets, the research has found. Dual star systems are quite common in the Milky Way. Even our Sun is believed to have a twin that left its side. But the problem arises as their gravitational forces tug at each other, creating a chaotic environment for the material around them. But this isn't the full picture. Beyond the inner regions lies a place where things settle down and where planets might have a better chance of taking shape than even single-star systems. Lead author of the study, Matthew Teasdale of the University of Lancashire, said in a statement, "Close to a binary star, it's simply too violent for planets to form. But move farther out, and the disk becomes an ideal environment for planet formation." The study was published on April 27 in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

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Binary stars have an extremely productive region where planets form

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Computer simulations showed that the swirling disks of gas and dust, called protoplanetary disks, surrounding young binary stars create a "forbidden zone" where the environment is too tumultuous and violent. The intense gravitational forces lead to an inconducive region where planets cannot form. However, once you pass this point, the disk can break apart under its own gravity, and this gravitational instability can rapidly produce multiple young planets, in particular Jupiter. "What we're finding is that they can actually be extremely productive," co-author of the study, Dimitris Stamatellos, said. "Once you get past the danger zone, planets can form quickly and in large numbers." However, this gravitational complexity also has a downside. Some of the planets that form in such systems might get kicked out and left to fend for themselves in interstellar space, leading to what we call rogue planets.

Tatooine worlds are more common than previously believed

One of the most famous worlds moving around twin stars is Tatooine, the fictional desert planet in the Star Wars galaxy. The study states that such planets "may be far less rare than we once imagined." Scientists have already found over 50 such worlds that revolved around two stars. Most of them are located at extreme distances from their host stars, backing the theory put forward by the latest study. Experts believe that ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array), the James Webb Space Telescope, and the upcoming Extremely Large Telescope can soon locate such disks of gas and dust and even see these planets being born.

