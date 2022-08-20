Gen Z or ‘generation sensible’ risk missing out on life experiences, warn therapists

Their emphasis on social issues, healthy living, and moderate alcohol consumption has earned them the nickname "generation sensible." However, therapists assert that because generation Z is extremely careful about taking chances, they risk missing out on a wealth of life experiences.

Mental health professionals claim that many young people are increasingly choosing to stick with their familiar small circle of friends who have similar interests, where a large portion of their social interaction takes place online. The experts stated that while this may give them more control over some elements of their lives, it may also cause social anxiety if they must contact people in person.

"I'm seeing a disproportionate increase in referrals for social anxiety, professional anxiety, general self-confidence, and relationship issues for this generation when they are confronted with the reality of being in an office, being in a nightclub, being in a pub, or being on a date," said Natalie Phillips, a psychotherapist who works with children and young people aged 11 to 25.

Her remarks followed an academic study that claimed generation Z claims they drink less than their parents because they feel pressure to excel academically, are more health conscious, and do not want to lose control. The report was published in the British Journal of Sociology.

Also Read: WATCH: Multiple times when world leaders took to the dancefloor, why blame Sanna Marin?

"I do have the feeling that [this age] are missing out on perhaps making mistakes and the sense of being young," Phillips added. They seem to be extremely advanced in age. Many of the young individuals she interacts with, she continued, have "restricted comfort zones" because they mostly engage with colleagues online or work from home. They also have a limited number of friends who share their viewpoints.

In 2020, 517 Britons who identified as moderate or non-drinkers between the ages of 18 and 25 were polled by academics from the universities of Kent and Leeds. According to seven out of ten respondents, they believe they do not need to drink as frequently because they have more options for pastimes than previous generations.

(with inputs from agencies)

