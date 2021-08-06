For first time, Kepler space telescope records initial phase of supernova explosion

Researchers for the first time have successfully observed a supernova in its initial phase while trawling through data from Nasa’s Kepler space telescope.

The telescope had recorded the event in 2017 as astrophysicists noted the light burst from a supernova as the star exploded.

The study was published in monthly notices of the royal astronomical society. The Kepler space telescope which recorded the celestial event is no longer in use. It reportedly took photos of the same part of the sky for 40 days at a stretch while almost accidentally recording the remarkable phenomena.

The light from the supernova takes several weeks even months to fade. The phenomena has been recorded through ancient times.

The NASA telescope took pictures every half an hour allowing it to accurately take unique photos as the historic event unfolded without anyone noticing. The early explosion can be recorded only for a few days.

The supernova was recorded in real-time helping scientists to record the evolution of stars. Astromers say they now have a somewhat clearer picture of how stars collapse then earlier.

The supernova recorded by the Kepler telescope was a billion light-years away from the Earth.

The star was reportedly hundred times the size of the Sun.

The shock cooling light curve allows scientists to measure the light emitted by supernova over a period of time and it also gives information on its composition.

Reports say NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is likely to record more supernovae explosions as they occur.

