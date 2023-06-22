Florida's nightmare: Massive paint-eating snails pose grave threat to agriculture

Broward County in Florida has been placed under quarantine following the discovery of a giant African land snail, as reported by CBS News. These snails, known for their invasive nature, can grow up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) in size and lay thousands of eggs at once. Their shells have sharp edges capable of puncturing vehicle tires, while their presence poses a serious risk to humans due to the parasite they carry, which can cause meningitis.

The giant African land snail is highly destructive to the environment, feeding on plaster, paint, and stucco, and poses a significant threat to vegetation, according to CBS. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) warns that these snails could cause extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments, making their presence a matter of great concern. What does the quarantine period entail? The quarantine encompasses approximately 3.5 square miles (9.1 square kilometres) of Broward County, including the city of Fort Lauderdale, and went into effect on Tuesday. During the quarantine period, it is strictly prohibited to move any giant African land snails or regulated items, such as plants, plant parts, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, or building materials, within or from the designated quarantine area without a compliance agreement, as stated by FDACS.

FDACS plans to employ a metaldehyde-based molluscicide, commonly known as snail bait, to treat the infestation. The agency assures that this treatment is approved for residential use. Importing or possessing giant African land snails in the United States is illegal, and their presence has been a cause for concern since their initial sighting in Miami back in 1969. Efforts were made to eradicate the snails in 1975 and again in 2021, but the recent discovery in Broward County indicates that preventing their spread has not been entirely successful.

ABC News reports that swift action is necessary to address the issue, mitigate the damage caused by this invasive species, and prevent further infestation. Enforcing the quarantine measures strictly and utilising appropriate treatments are crucial to safeguarding the environment and preserving the agricultural industry in Florida.