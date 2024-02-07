First look of asteroid Bennu samples hints it could be remnant of ancient ocean world

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, acronymically named Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security — Regolith Explorer, culminated in the successful retrieval of specimens from asteroid Bennu. These extraterrestrial samples, captured over a seven-year mission, hold the potential to unravel the mysteries of our solar system's origins.

After a seven-year voyage, the OSIRIS-REx sample return canister touched down on September 24, 2023, in a remote area of Utah. This marked the beginning of a meticulous analysis of the cosmic treasure trove brought back from Bennu, believed to contain remnants dating back 4.5 billion years.

Insights from Bennu's specimens

The Bennu samples, primarily composed of water-rich minerals and various elements like carbon and nitrogen, represent an unparalleled opportunity for scientific investigation. Researchers anticipate that these materials will shed light on the formation processes of celestial bodies within our solar system, including Earth.

Early analyses have unveiled distinctive features of Bennu's composition, including a phosphate crust unseen in meteorites. Moreover, isotopic studies have revealed that Bennu's material differs significantly from known meteorite samples, suggesting a unique origin.

The presence of phosphates in Bennu's material hints at the possibility that the asteroid may have originated from an ancient ocean world. This speculation underscores the potential role of asteroids in the delivery of essential ingredients for life to terrestrial planets like Earth.

Teams of scientists, equipped with cutting-edge analytical tools, are engaged in a comprehensive examination of the Bennu specimens. From optical and electron microscopes to advanced instruments like the nanoSIMS, researchers are poised to uncover new insights into the asteroid's history and composition.