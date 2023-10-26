Childhood obesity might be linked to some chemical exposure to foetus: Study

Babies who are exposed to certain chemicals in the womb have higher possibility of gaining weight rapidly during early childhood, a recent study suggests. The research was published last week in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal.

The research identified some connection between exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in uterus and a rapid increase in a child’s body mass index from birth to 9 years of age.

Which are the chemicals?

The study finds that polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or “forever chemical” are the one responsible for childhood weight gain of an unborn child. These chemicals are derived from fungicides and pesticides, and gradually degrade inside the body.

Such chemicals can be found in everyday items, including non-stick cookware, cosmetic products and plastic food containers, as well as in some meat and fish if the animals were exposed to contaminated land or water. They are brought to interact with the human endocrine systems by cloning natural hormones.

How the research was conducted?

The findings of the study are based on data from more than 1,900 pairs of mothers and children in Spain, gathered from 2003 to 2008. The woman, whose racial breakdown was not described, gave blood and urine samples during pregnancy, from which the researchers measured the concentration of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in their bodies. Then the scientists measured their children’s BMI at several points up to age 9.

The result of the analysis showed that babies with more exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals before birth were more likely to be born smaller than the study group’s average, and then experience rapid growth during their early years of life.

Exposure to two chemicals, in particular, was also associated with a higher risk of rapid BMI gain after a baby was born larger than average.

How are these chemicals related to childhood weight gain?

A possible reason for the correlation, according to the study’s lead author, Parisa Montazeri, is that endocrine-disrupting chemicals can mimic or block hormones involved in breaking down food for energy, which can in turn alter the body’s hunger cues or sensitivity to sugar and fats.

“This is what can cause some of those weight issues,” she said.

Montazeri, who works as a scientific coordinator at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said a rapid increase in BMI during childhood is linked to health issues into adulthood, including obesity, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. So pinpointing early factors that can contribute to those health issues may better enable doctors to intervene to mitigate the risk of disease later in life.

“It also contributes to explaining a piece of the puzzle as to why obesity is on the rise,” Montazeri said, though she noted that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are just “one aspect that helps explain this phenomenon, along with the typical sedentary lifestyle and eating.”