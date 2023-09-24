European Space Agency releases photo of Earth split in day and night

A satellite picture was released by the European Space Agency (ESA) of the surface of Earth split in day and night as one half appeared in the dark and the other experienced day.



In the image shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Sun is shown crossing the celestial equator in the sky because of which autumn is coming to the Northern Hemisphere.



Posting the picture, the space agency wrote, "Winter is coming. Day and night are split in half today, as the Sun crossed the celestial equator in the sky at 07:50 BST/08:50 CEST marking the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This #Meteosat image was taken at 09:00 BST/10:00 CEST this morning."

Winter is coming ❄️



Day and night are split in half today, as the Sun crossed the celestial equator in the sky at 07:50 BST/08:50 CEST marking the autumn equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.



This #Meteosat image was taken at 09:00 BST/10:00 CEST this morning (pic: EUMETSAT) pic.twitter.com/t7oUI36ai4 — ESA (@esa) September 23, 2023 ×

Since the time the post was shared, it received many reactions from social media users.

"This is an interesting post !" stated a user. "Incredible," another person said.



"The autumn equinox has begun in the Northern Hemisphere. Shown here, a grand image of Earth from Meteosat in space with Africa, Europe, and the Middle East positioned to the front," another user commented.



"Amazing; I had no idea the countries of the world were drawn onto the Earth like that,” another person added.

Autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere

According to Space.com, astronomically autumn began in the Northern Hemisphere and spring ushered in the Southern Hemisphere.



"The sun is currently migrating south, having spent the previous six months shining directly on the northern half of our planet. So, at the official start time of autumn, the sun would appear directly overhead from a ship in the Laccadive Sea, positioned on the equator, 170 miles (275 kilometres) northeast of Addu City in the Maldives," said the website.

The axis of the Earth is tilted either towards or away from the sun for the maximum time of the year. This means that the northern and southern portions of the planet receive different amounts of light and warmth from the sun.



The axis and orbit of the Earth align at the equinox, which equally distributes sunlight to both hemispheres.



The word equinox is made up of two Latin words which signify equal and night. This is because of the fact that day and night are nearly equal in length on the equinox.



However, one may experience it for a few extra minutes depending on where they are on the planet.

