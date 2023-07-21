Espresso shows promise in quest for fight against Alzheimer's: Study

Have you ever wondered that as the steam rises from espresso cups, so does the promise of a brighter future for the minds it may safeguard? Whether it's sipped solo or mixed into lattes, Americanos, and even martinis, espresso has long captivated coffee enthusiasts with its caffeine punch.

But recent research has unraveled interesting findings which will make you rethink what all that one shot of Espresso can achieve than just waking you up in the mornings. Beyond its usual job, the study reveals that this dark elixir potentially holds more benefits, including in the field of medicine.

Research published in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry has found that Espresso shows promise in inhibiting tau protein aggregation, a critical process linked to the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

The key finding was made in preliminary in vitro laboratory tests during the research.

About half of all Americans drink coffee daily. This recent study suggested that espresso may potentially harbor protective effects against certain neurodegenerative ailments, including Alzheimer's.

How does espresso tackle this unique job?

It is important to note that the actual cause of Alzheimer's condition still remains elusive. Still, researchers believe that tau proteins play a pivotal role in the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

In healthy individuals, these proteins provide structural stability to the brain. While, in the context of diseases, these proteins form aggregations called fibrils. Scientists speculate that deterring this aggregation could alleviate symptoms. Therefore, in order to find out the potential impact of espresso in tau proteins agression, Mariapina D'Onofrio and colleagues conducted this research.

What did the research entail?

To unveil the hidden magic within espresso, the researchers used store-bought beans. They extracted precious espresso shots and then turned to nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to decipher their chemical secrets.

Among the compounds on which the researchers focused were caffeine and trigonelline, both alkaloids, the flavonoid genistein, and theobromine, the same compound found in chocolate, reported Science Daily citing the research.

These molecules, along with the full espresso extract, were incubated alongside a shortened version of the tau protein for a duration of about 40 hours.

What were the findings of the research?

Researchers observed remarkable findings during the study. During the experiment it was found that as the concentration of espresso extract, caffeine, or genistein rose, the fibrils shortened, refraining from forming those ominous larger sheets.

However, the most significant discovery was made by the complete espresso extract, as it exhibited the most dramatic results.

The shortened fibrils remained non-toxic to cells and thwarted further aggregation by refusing to act as "seeds" for tau's aggression.

In a delightful surprise in the study, the researchers noticed that both caffeine and the espresso extract could skillfully bind to pre-formed tau fibrils. However, it is noteworthy that this journey into espresso findings has just begun. The researchers sensed they had stumbled upon an extraordinary clue but they also acknowledged the need for further exploration into the same.

The team believes that the in vitro discoveries could lay the foundation for unearthing methods to combat neurodegenerative afflictions, including Alzheimer's.