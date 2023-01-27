Electric blanket sales are up but are they safe?

With a variety of gadgets sprawling in the global market, one can make their own choice to figure out the best way to mitigate the cold and feel a bit relaxed being warm in the chilling winters. Data suggests that the sales of these electric blankets have gone up. The total electric-blanket exports to Europe reportedly hit a whopping $33.4 million from January through July last year. It is almost double the whole in comparison to the year before.

But have you taken a pause and thought about whether these blankets are even safe for you or your family? Before one even gets into the debate if electric blankets are meant for safe use let's understand what they are after all.

What are electrical blankets?

Technically electrical blankets have integrated electrical heating wires around them. The function of wirings is to carry an electric current which keeps the blanket warm in dipping temperatures. Electric blankets come in different types ranging from blankets to duvets. Ordinarily, people use room heaters during harsh winter temperatures however, with the availability of new gadgets in the market one is eager to know if heaters, in fact, are replaceable by electric blankets.

So are these electric blankets safe to use?

Sue Davies, Head of Consumer Protection Policy at Which?, a British consumer protection organisation said, “Electric blankets have surged in popularity as people look to save money during the cost of living crisis, but our latest research shows that buying these products cheaply on online marketplaces can put your safety at risk.”

Well, the research findings revealed that the safety of the wiring largely depends on the condition of the electric blanket. As per the research, three blankets posed a risk of electric shock as one had wires that could easily be pulled out and others were of bad quality that did not have safety warnings on them.

Tips to buy and use electric blankets

One of the first tips is to buy the electric blanket from a reputable seller after checking the reviews of the product. The product should have safety marks and warnings on them. Also always check for loose wiring in the blanket as it can lead to electric shock while using the blanket during winter.

