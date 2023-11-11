Earth was more charming for aliens when dinosaurs existed

Earth's potential to attract extraterrestrial beings may have been more pronounced during the time of dinosaurs than during present day and age, research by astrobiologists from Cornell University suggested.

In their comprehensive analysis spanning 540 million years, encapsulating the Phanerozoic Eon, the researchers delved into the shifts of biomarkers crucial for detecting signs of life across vast cosmic distances.

When Aliens could have potentially visited Earth?

Two pivotal biomarker pairs, oxygen and methane, along with ozone and methane, emerged as notably robust between 100 to 300 million years ago. This phenomenon was primarily attributed to an abundance of greenery that significantly elevated oxygen levels in Earth's atmosphere during those times.

This means that potential hypothetical extraterrestrial beings at the time with advanced telescopes might have identified our planet more readily during the Jurassic era than they could in the present times.

Our world, 400 million years ago

The research also considered factors influencing atmospheric oxygen levels, such as the extent of forest cover on land, the variety of marine species in oceans, and prevailing weather patterns.

Over the past 400 million years, atmospheric oxygen is thought to have fluctuated within the 16-35 per cent range, often referred to as the 'fire window.'

Within this range, fires could ignite without difficulty, yet remain controllable—a delicate balance crucial for the development and sustenance of life.

How are Earthians looking for Alien life in our vast universe?

Astronomers are engaged in a collective endeavor to identify analogous light fingerprints, or transmission spectra, that may indicate the presence of atmospheres capable of supporting life forms familiar to us.

Armed with cutting-edge technology, such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists now possess the capability to study the atmospheres of exoplanets.

But the evolutionary path of life on Earth serves as a reminder that while we can explore and analyse distant worlds, the distinctiveness of life's progression remains uncertain.

What does it mean?

The Cornell study not only sheds light on Earth's potential detectability by extraterrestrial beings but also refines the criteria for identifying habitable exoplanets.