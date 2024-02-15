Earth is round, but Jupiter was once most likely flat: Scientists

In a breakthrough study, scientists have claimed that large planets like Jupiter, which were formed at a far distance from their host stars, may have once been like flattened disks and not spherical structures as they are currently.



Thousands of planets have been discovered by astronomers outside the Solar System so far, however, scientists have still not understood how these worlds were formed.



In the latest study, computer simulations were used by scientists to create a model of the formation of planets on the basis of a theory that the protoplanets or young planets, get created in short timescales after the large rotating disks of gas which are orbiting young stars break up.

The research discovered that the protoplanets, which are most likely to have existed like flattened structures called oblate spheroids, are similar to the shape of an M&M candy or a Smarties.



“We have been studying planet formation for a long time but never before had we thought to check the shape of the planets as they form in the simulations. We had always assumed that they were spherical,” said study co-author Dimitris Stamatellos.



“We were very surprised that they turned out to be oblate spheroids, pretty similar to smarties,” said Dr Stamatellos.

Scientists decode how planets turned into large gas giants

In the study, the astronomers determined the properties of the planet compared it to the known observations, and examined the creation of mechanism of gas giant planets like Saturn and Jupiter.



The study also investigated the properties of planets which were formed in different conditions like gas density and varying temperature.

Watch: Migrating species crucial to planet under threat: UN report Till now, researchers have theorised that planets are formed by either of the two processes. One of these processes called “core accretion”, is the gradual growth of dust particles which remain together to create progressively larger objects on long timescales.



Planets are also likely to have been formed directly by the particles of the large rotating disks of material after they broke up around young stars in short timescales in a process known as the theory of disk instability.



“The large majority of the protoplanets that form in the simulations are oblate spheroids rather than spherical, and they accrete faster from their poles,” wrote scientists.