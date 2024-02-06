NASA's Juno spacecraft delivers stunning close-up of Jupiter's moon Io

NASA, in a sheer delight for space enthusiasts, shared a striking close-up image of Jupiter's moon Io, courtesy of the Juno spacecraft. NASA, while sharing the image wrote in its caption, "On Saturday, Feb. 3, our @NASASolarSystem Juno spacecraft made its final close flyby of Jupiter's moon Io. Similar to the previous flyby on Dec. 30, 2023, this second pass was at a distance of about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) - or the distance from New York to Orlando, Florida."

Jupiter's moon Io is one of the four largest moons of the planet, known as the Galilean moons. It was discovered by the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1610. Lo is the innermost of these four moons and is the fourth largest moon in the solar system. It's a fascinating celestial body for several reasons.

In the image, Lo could be seen against the vast backdrop of space. Half-illuminated by sunlight from the right, its night side softly aglow from Jupiter's reflected light, Io presented a mesmerising sight.

Io is the most volcanically active body in the solar system. Its surface is covered with sulfur and sulfur dioxide, and its intense volcanic activity is a result of tidal heating caused by the gravitational forces exerted by Jupiter and its other large moons, Europa and Ganymede.

"Io is caught in a tug-of-war between Jupiter’s powerful gravity and the smaller pull from two neighboring moons, churning its insides and creating eruptions and lakes of lava that cover its surface. The twin flybys are designed to provide new insight into how Io’s volcanic engine works and whether a global magma ocean exists under Io’s rocky, mountainous surface terrain," NASA added in the image caption.

The moon displayed hues of orange, brown, and yellow. It is adorned with circular volcanic calderas, lava flows, and jagged mountains creating dramatic shadows across its surface in the beautiful picture.

