Don't miss Geminid meteor shower with over 100 shooting stars this weekend

The Earth is going to witness a breathtaking meteor shower this weekend.

This spectacular show -- the Geminid meteor shower -- is expected to go on till December 14.

NASA has revealed that the shower will be prominently visible in the Northern Hemisphere. The best line-up is expected to turn up on the night of December 13, which will continue through the next day.

Geminids are a trail of dust that left behind comet 3200 Phaethon, a couple of thousand years ago. They are mostly seen in the star constellation Gemini, hence the name.

The comet is known to travel around the sun once every 1.4 years disintegrating its dust every time it crosses our Sun.

The shower was first spotted in 1862, but researchers could only learn about its source -- Phaethon -- more than a century later in 1983.

This year, as per the reports, experts suggest 2 am as the best time to witness the meteor shower in India.

NASA said in a statement, “If it's not cloudy, get away from bright lights, lie on your back, and lookup. Remember to let your eyes get adjusted to the dark – you'll see more meteors that way. Keep in mind, this adjustment can take approximately 30 minutes. Don't look at your cell phone screen, as it will ruin your night vision!”