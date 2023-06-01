Do aliens live among us? Famous immunologist, Nobel Prize nominee claims they do

Dr Garry Nolan, a well-known immunologist and professor at Stanford University, and a Nobel Prize nominee, made a bold claim at a recent conference in Manhattan, claiming that there is an absolute certainty, a "100 per cent," that extraterrestrial life forms have visited Earth in the past and continue to be present on our planet today.

Nolan linked prospective contacts with aliens to the first glimpses of Spanish ships by South American tribes, implying that humanity may have previously encountered these species without realising their true nature, as reported by the Daily Mail.

He believes that rather than mingling among us disguised as humans, these intelligent life forms will most likely use intermediaries or some sophisticated kind of intelligence.

However, the Stanford professor emphasised that he had no fears about aliens constituting a threat to humans. He disregarded the concepts of extraterrestrial invasions or abductions, emphasising that his focus is in discovering how humans may profit from any alien technology that may have been left behind on Earth.

Nolan also reported his engagement with the CIA, where he used his immunology skills to research medical difficulties supposedly caused by contacts with mysterious aerial phenomena.

He emphasised the striking similarities between the symptoms displayed by these patients and the ailment known as "Havana syndrome," which was originally identified in Cuba in 2016 and has affected numerous US officials and military personnel stationed abroad.

Furthermore, Nolan claims to have been involved in CIA research projects involving the investigation of items reportedly collected at areas where UFOs had been spotted. He claims to have had touch with people who have worked or are now working on clandestine programmes aimed at reverse engineering UFO technology.

Nolan and attorney Daniel Sheehan reported that other whistleblowers, maybe as many as six, recently spoke with the US Congress. These people claimed to have been involved in programmes similar to the Roswell event, which involved the recovery of crashed UFOs and subsequent efforts to study and reproduce their sophisticated technology.

Also read | Indian scientists discover gigantic alien planet, 13 times bigger than Jupiter US attitude towards UFOs In response to the increased interest in UFO-related issues, President Joe Biden signed legislation last year requiring the Pentagon to send confidential reports to high-ranking senators on any undisclosed UFO programmes. Congress also passed laws to protect whistleblowers who had taken part in similar programmes.

However, Sean Kirkpatrick, the chief of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), said last month during a Senate hearing that there is currently no clear proof of alien life.