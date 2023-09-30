Diabetes awareness crisis: 40% of cases worldwide go undiagnosed, says study

New research has revealed a troubling global trend: approximately 40 per cent of people living with diabetes don't even know it, they remain undiagnosed.

This is as per the 2023 diabetes global industry overview, which, as per the Guardian, is the most extensive survey of its kind to date.

Research findings

The research found that the majority of undiagnosed cases are concentrated in certain regions, with Africa topping the list at 60 per cent, followed closely by south-east Asia at 57 per cent and the western Pacific region at 56 per cent.

This data paints a stark picture of diabetes awareness and diagnosis worldwide. It also revealed that half of those who are diagnosed with diabetes do not receive treatment.

About three in four people live in low and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services can be limited.

Sasha Korogodski, the lead researcher of the report, pointed out that while over 530 companies worldwide specialise in diabetes diagnostics, only 33 are located in the regions most affected by undiagnosed cases — Africa, south-east Asia and the western Pacific.

"Limited healthcare infrastructure, including a shortage of healthcare professionals and diagnostic equipment, can impede the early diagnosis of diabetes," said Korogodski.

The data

This research looks at over 2,800 companies, 1,500 investors, and 80 research and development hubs devoted to diabetes to evaluate the global impact of this condition.

Caroline Mbindyo, CEO of Amref Health Innovations, part of the NGO Amref Health Africa, emphasised that half of all Africans lack access to essential healthcare.

For many in remote areas, reaching a healthcare facility can take hours or even days, said Mbindyo.

Despite substantial investments, diabetes remains a significant contributor to global mortality. In 2021, nearly 7 million deaths worldwide were attributed to diabetes, with over $970 billion spent on treatment. It also found that most of the organisations involved in diabetes research and care — over 70 companies, or 55 per cent globally — are located in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

