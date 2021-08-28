Data suggests weight loss via exercise harder for obese people

Recent research has revealed that losing weight through exercise appears to be more difficult for obese people.

Initially, the researchers thought that the total energy we spend in a day is the sum of energy expended due to activity and energy used for basic functioning.

However, the preliminary lab research indicates that the simple addition could be misleading.

To further examine this, a group of international scientists analysed measurements of energy expenditure from 1,754 adults from a dataset collected over decades and supplied by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As per the study, the researchers found that increasing levels of activity by exercising more led to each person’s body compensating by limiting the energy expended on basic metabolic functions over a longer period.