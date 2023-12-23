Covid-era lockdown temporarily slowed down glacier melting in Himalayas: Study

Air pollution levels seen during the COVID-19 lockdown period can significantly protect the glaciers in the Himalayas, a new study has found.

The lockdown saw the shutting down of industries, transportation and aviation across the world, significantly eliminating pollutants from the air.

Thanks to the cleaner air, less soot got deposited on the glaciers, resulting in 0.5 to 1.5 mm less snow melting per day, according to the study published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

If humanity is able to bring regular pollution levels to lockdown-era levels, we can protect the Himalayan glaciers from withering away by the end of the century.

Why protecting Himalayan glaciers is vital?

The Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) and the Tibetan highlands in Central Asia constitute the largest snow-covered region outside the polar areas.

The melting water from these glaciers is vital for rivers in India and China, sustaining agriculture, hydropower generation, and the economies of these nations.

However, this crucial resource is diminishing, with global warming causing a 40 per cent reduction in the Himalayan glacier area compared to the Little Ice Age in the Middle Ages.

Snow mass rapidly declining

Apart from a few Karakoram glaciers, the overall snow mass in the region has significantly declined over the past three decades.

Model simulations for extreme scenarios suggest that Himalayan glaciers may vanish by the end of the 21st century due to melting snow—a concerning prospect for the water supply of billions.

The thinning of glaciers stems from climate change, characterised by higher air temperatures and alterations in precipitation, representing long-term challenges that will require decades to address.

Additionally, short-term factors, such as the distribution and deposition of light-absorbing particles like dust and soot (black carbon), significantly contribute to glacier melting.

Prior research indicates that soot has a more pronounced impact on glacier snowmelt than greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The escalating energy demand in densely populated South Asia has led to increased emissions of greenhouse gases and soot particles, intensifying the darkening and melting of snow in the region.