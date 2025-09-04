/Cosmic cannibalism: Dark predators can enter planets, turn into black holes and devour them

Scientists have painted a scary scenario according to which black holes can form inside planets and chew through them, ultimately wiping them off the universe, but not fully. According to a study, dark matter, the mysterious substance that fills most of the space in the universe, can create these black holes that will eat them from the inside. What will be left behind is a black hole about the size of the planet it consumed. The "doomsday" finding was published in Physical Review D on August 20. Can something like this happen with Earth? The researchers created a dark matter model which showed dark matter getting concentrated deep inside giant planets, collapsing to form tiny black holes which would then start growing and consume the entire planet. But this is only possible with dark matter particles that are heavy enough and don't annihilate. If scientists can find a planet-mass object, it would prove the existence of such a form of dark matter.

Dark matter accounts for around 85 per cent of the matter throughout the universe. It has never been seen, yet scientists say it exists, as that is the only way to explain the extremely strong gravity, which cannot be attributed to normal matter. Study authors say that there are several ways in which dark matter might persist. Identifying the behaviour of different candidates will help reveal more secrets about dark matter. One such dark matter would not self-annihilate. Phoroutan-Mehr and his colleague, astrophysicist Tara Fetherolf of UC Riverside, write in the paper that large, gaseous exoplanets can pull this dark matter in, where they sink and concentrate to form black holes. "In gaseous exoplanets of various sizes, temperatures, and densities, black holes could form on observable timescales, potentially even generating multiple black holes in a single exoplanet's lifetime," he explains.

Dark matter that can turn into black holes should be present at the Milky Way's galactic centre