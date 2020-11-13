Coronavirus: Protein treatment accelerates recovery, says study

In a major development, a research has found that a new inhaled protein treatment helps in recuperating against coronavirus and reduces the chances of developing severe Covid-19.

Small-scale trials of the drug named as SNG001 has shown that patients using it are more likely to recover from the deadly virus as compared to the ones that took placebo, reports Sky News.

SNG001, developed by UK-based biotech Synairgen, contains interferon beta-1a, a protein body naturally produces to tackle viral infections.

The drug is inhaled using a nebuliser to accelerate an immune response.

Researchers claim their findings, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, strengthen the proof that the drug could help in the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

However, they add that a larger and randomised clinical trial is required as their study included only 98 volunteers.

"The results confirm our belief that interferon beta, a widely known drug approved for use in its injectable form for other indications, may have the potential as an inhaled drug to restore the lung's immune response and accelerate recovery from Covid-19," said Professor Tom Wilkinson, from the University of Southampton, who led the study.



