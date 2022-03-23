Comet Leonard disintegrates as it goes around the Sun

Comet Leonard, which was easily visible from Earth in the month of December last year has disintegrated on its close approach to the Sun, say media reports. What remains of the comet is now moving away from the Sun.

Comet Leonard had its closest approach to the Sun on January 3, 2022. What has made astronomers confirm that Comet Leonard has disintegrated is the observation that remnants of the comet moving away from the Sun no longer show the existence of two important parts of any comet: NUcleus and Coma.

Nucleus of a comet is its core while Coma is the temporary envelope of atmosphere the comet develops when it approaches the Sun.

Comet Leonard was discovered by Gregory Leonard on January 3 last year.

The comet made closest approach to Earth on December 12 last year. Around that time, the comet had garnered attention for being the brightest comet of the year 2021.

Watching Comet Leonard was hailed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as its huge orbit brought it close to Earth once every 80,000 years.

Comet Leonard's orbit was so huge that it was 3500 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Its disintegration means that the icy body will no longer be able to orbit the Sun as we knew it previously.