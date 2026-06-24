/China's secretive Shenlong space plane releases mystery object in orbit. What is Beijing up to?

China's secretive Shenlong space plane has once again sparked intrigue among space watchers after reportedly releasing an unidentified object while orbiting Earth. According to commercial space tracking firm LeoLabs, the object was detected on June 22 near Shenlong, which has been in orbit since launching on its fourth mission in February this year.

What did China release in space?

"At 02:30 UTC on 22 June 2026, LeoLabs detected an unknown object in the vicinity of the Chinese Shenlong reusable space plane," LeoLabs said in a post on X. After tracking the object across its global radar network, LeoLabs said it had “assessed with high confidence that it was released from the Chinese spaceplane."

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The newly detected object has since been catalogued by the US Space Force, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

What is Shenlong?

Shenlong, which translates to "Divine Dragon", is China's reusable space plane programme. Much like the US military's X-37B space plane, Shenlong launches atop a rocket but is designed to return and land on a runway like a conventional aircraft.

China has released very little information about the vehicle, and most details about it have emerged through satellite tracking and telescope observations conducted by independent researchers.

The space plane was launched on February 6 aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. Beijing did not disclose the mission's objectives.

Not China's first mysterious deployment

According to Space, this is not the first time Shenlong has attracted attention for unusual activity in orbit.

In 2024, observers reported that the spacecraft may have deployed a small subsatellite or ejected an unnecessary piece of hardware before returning to Earth. Earlier missions also generated speculation after multiple objects appeared near the spacecraft, though some were later identified as launch-related debris.

Astronomers have additionally reported signs that Shenlong may deploy solar arrays while in orbit, suggesting it can remain operational for extended periods.

Why are experts watching closely?

According to SpaceNews, one possibility is that China is testing rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), a capability that allows spacecraft to manoeuvre close to other satellites.

Wile such technology has legitimate civilian uses, including satellite inspection, servicing and refuelling, it also has military applications including tamper with adversary satellites in orbit.