Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pragyan rover stumbles upon giant crater on Moon’s south pole 

India’s Pragyan rover, which is on the Moon as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, encountered a massive 4-metre diametre crater on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the six-wheeled solar-powered rover found the crater about three metres from the edge on August 27 (Sunday) and was later directed to a safer path.

The update was shared on social media platform X.

On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.

The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.



The Rover was commanded to retrace the path.

It's now safely heading on a new path.

The rover has so far traversed around 8 metres on the lunar surface since the lander landed and will continue to study the Moon's geology and atmosphere at the unexplored southern pole.

It has a life span of only 14 Earth days, which is equivalent to one lunar day, and has 10 more days to go.

On August 23, India scripted history as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole, becoming the first nation to achieve the historic feat.

Overall, India became the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface.

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole on August 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 26) announced that the landing point will be called "Shiv Shakti". He added that there was also a discussion over naming the point where Chandrayaan-2 crashed in 2019 and the point has been named "Tiranga".

The announcements were made when Prime Minister Modi was at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru, where he congratulated the scientists who contributed to the moon mission's success.

ISRO Chief S Somanath on Thursday said that exploring the Moon's south pole offered potential discoveries of water and much scientific data.

There has been much curiosity about the south pole ever since Chandrayaan-1 recorded evidence of water on the Moon.

It is believed that water ice on the Moon is capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging.