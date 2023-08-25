Pakistan finally congratulates India for Chandrayaan-3 success, China still mum

Pakistan finally got time to congratulate India for its historic Chandrayan-3 Mission after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed a rover on the south pole of the Moon, becoming the first nation to do so.

During a weekly press briefing on Friday (August 25), Pakistan MoFA said: "India getting to the Moon is a big achievement. We congratulate Indian scientists on achieving this milestone."

The successful landing on the south pole of the Moon emerged as a paradigm shift in the area of space exploration, not only for India but also for the entire world. India along with the whole world cheered when the unmanned Chandrayaan-3 touched down, just a few days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region.

World leaders congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was watching it live virtually from South Africa, where he was attending the BRICS Summit. He was seen smiling broadly as he announced the mission's success as a triumph that extended beyond his country's borders.

PM Modi said: "On this joyous occasion I would like to address the people of the world. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone. This success belongs to all of humanity."

However, it appears that India's neighbours were not so happy as it took two for Pakistan to wish the Indian space agency, and China has not even done it yet.

ISRO shares video of rover rolling onto the Moon's surface

The Moon rover Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft and rolled out on the lunar surface on Thursday (August 24) to begin exploring the surface of the lunar south pole and conducting experiments.

ISRO Chief S Somanath said on Thursday that exploring the Moon's south pole offered potential discoveries of water and much scientific data. The Moon's rugged south pole is coveted because of its water ice, which is believed to be capable of providing fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions, but its rough terrain makes landing challenging.

