/Can AI improve access to mental healthcare without replacing human connection? Here's what experts say

AI is increasingly improving mental healthcare access by scaling, personalising, and automating support, while simultaneously preserving human connections by triaging severe cases, including monitoring, and bridging between clinical visits. It acts as a signal amplifier and a helpful ally rather than a clinical replacement. AI has also emerged as a transformative force in medical fields, enhancing accessibility, efficacy, and ethicality, thereby helping both individuals and communities. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mental health disorders are emerging as a substantial contributor to the global disease burden, with depression being the leading cause of disability worldwide.



Increasing mental health disorders have put an unprecedented demand on healthcare systems, disclosing the inadequacies of old methods of mental health care. Traditional mental healthcare models, which largely depend on face-to-face consultations and therapy sessions, are struggling to meet the growing need for accessible, affordable and scalable services. The widening gap between the rising demand for mental health support and the limited availability of care underscores the urgent need for innovative and effective solutions.



To provide an effective and immediate solution, AI is emerging as a powerful tool in mental healthcare, helping analyse large datasets, identify behavioural patterns and support early detection of mental health conditions. It can enable personalised treatment plans, virtual therapy platforms and improved access to care, particularly for underserved populations. AI also has the potential to reduce stigma and enhance treatment outcomes. However, its growing role raises important ethical, regulatory and privacy concerns that require careful oversight. Experts believe the future of mental healthcare lies in combining AI's analytical capabilities with human expertise to deliver more effective and accessible mental health support.

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Meanwhile, experts indicate that the technology can help bridge India's massive mental health treatment gap, but it is far from replacing human therapists. Dr Amit Malik, Founder and CEO of Amaha, said India's shortage of mental health professionals makes AI a potentially valuable tool for improving access to support. With fewer than 10,000 psychiatrists and psychologists serving a population of over a billion people, access to care remains severely limited, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.



"The mental health treatment gap in India is stark. Fewer than 10,000 psychiatrists and psychologists serve a population of more than a billion, heavily concentrated in large cities. In smaller towns and rural areas, an entire district may have only one or two specialists, sometimes none at all. Geography, affordability, and stigma make it even harder. This is the context in which AI becomes relevant, but only in well-defined ways," Amit Malik said.



Malik noted that AI can play a vital role in addressing mild to moderate mental health concerns by helping users identify the right support options and remain involved with their care. It can also act as a digital companion between therapy sessions, inspiring reflection and reinforcing therapeutic exercises. However, he stressed that the core elements of therapy remain deeply human and cannot be replicated by technology.



"There is also a dimension of therapy that goes well beyond words. Approaches like psychodynamic therapy, EMDR, and somatic work rely on body cues, non-verbal processing, and a quality of relational presence that is difficult to even describe, let alone automate. A therapist reads micro-expressions, tracks physiological shifts, and notices what is conspicuously absent from a narrative. That quality of attunement is not a feature that can be engineered," he said.



"With conditions like bipolar disorder, OCD, schizophrenia, or treatment-resistant depression, recovery rarely follows a linear pathway. It requires psychiatrists, therapists, nurses, and caregivers working in close coordination, across multiple modalities and over a sustained period. AI cannot hold someone through a manic episode, or help them rebuild functioning after a hospitalisation. That work requires a multidisciplinary team and a depth of clinical judgment that technology, at this stage, simply cannot replicate," Malik added.



While AI may help more people access mental health resources, Malik emphasised that lasting therapeutic change still depends on the human relationship between therapist and client. "At Amaha, we see AI as infrastructure, not intervention. Used well, it can widen access, reduce the friction that stops people from seeking help, and, by absorbing documentation and administrative load, give clinicians back the cognitive space to be fully present with their clients. That presence, the safety it creates, the ruptures it survives, the repair it enables, is what makes lasting change possible. AI can open the door. It cannot do what happens inside the room," he further added.

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Human connection remains essential

Seema Rekha, Founder and Managing Director of Antarmanh Consulting, noted that AI has the potential to help bridge critical gaps in mental healthcare by increasing access to support and early intervention services, but it cannot remove the human relationships at the heart of healing.



"In short, AI technology can help address these gaps, especially in a world where there are more needs than trained professionals to help. The provision of information, self-help possibilities, emotional screening, and early detection of any distress is possible through the use of AI technology. However, for those individuals who may be hesitant to use mainstream services due to stigma, distance, and ignorance, AI can help as a first step towards seeking assistance. However, at its very core, the field of mental health care is inherently based on human interaction. Humans heal from their pain through empathy, trust, compassion, and understanding. While this is something that machines cannot do completely, they can offer much-needed assistance in doing so. AI technology can spot patterns and provide prompts, but cannot offer the human element of a therapist, a coach or even a leader," Seema Rekha said.



Looking ahead, she argued that the future of mental healthcare should not be framed as a competition between technology and people. Instead, success will depend on how effectively both are integrated to improve patient outcomes.