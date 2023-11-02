Beware. Even sprinkling salt on your meal may potentially give you diabetes

Sprinkling table salt well after the food is cooked may further increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes, an expansive research on the subject has concluded. While the salt consumption in more-than-required quantities is already linked with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, the latest research also elaborates upon the risk of diabetes posed by salt sprinkled afterwards on food.

The research, published in the journal Mayo Clinic, comprises of the data from more than 400,000 UK adults.

It shows that people who had the highest salt consumption had 39 per cent higher risk of developing the type-2 diabetes as compared to the individuals who never or rarely used it.

Professor Lu Qi, from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in the United States, said: "We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, but this study shows for the first time that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent type 2 diabetes as well."

The World Health Organization recommends intake of less than 200 mg/day sodium (less than 5g/day salt) in adults.

The researchers in their questionnaire, asked people how often they added salt to their foods. It, however, did not include the salt used in cooking or the total amount of salt that was consumed.

The researchers found that the individuals who reported "sometimes", "usually" or "always" adding salt to their food had a 13 per cent, 20 per cent and 39 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes respectively, compared to those who "never" or "rarely" used it.

Professor Qi was quoted as saying in the British media, that his team focused instead on testing "a new behavioural indicator for long-term salt intakes".