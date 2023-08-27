Cutting salt from diet can slash risk of heart problems by 20%: Study

A salt-free diet can reduce the risk of heart problems and strokes by almost 20 per cent. Citing a study, a report from The Guardian early Sunday (August 27) said researchers found that those who never add salt to meals were 18 per cent less likely to develop Atrial Fibrillation (AF), a heart condition, compared with those who always do. The report said that the number of people diagnosed with this heart condition has increased by 50 per cent in the last decade to 1.5 million.

Atrial Fibrillation causes an irregular often abnormally fast heart rate. People with this condition are five times more likely to have a stroke. “Our study indicates that lower frequency of adding salt to foods was associated with lower risk of AF.”

The findings

The study used data from the UK Biobank which involved over 500,000 people between the ages of 40 and 70 across the country from 2006 to 2010. The study said that those who already suffered from AF, coronary artery disease, heart failure or stroke were excluded.

The participants were asked how regularly they salted their meals from “never/rarely”, “sometimes”, “usually” or “always” do so. The study then tracked them over a period of 11 years to see how this affected them. Those who never salted their foods were 18 per cent less likely to suffer AF. And people who sometimes added salt to their meals were 15 per cent less likely to suffer from the condition.

The study further suggested that even those who switch from adding salt to “usually” adding it to their meals could see a big difference in their risk. Those in the usual group were 12% less likely to develop AF compared with those who “always” do so.

