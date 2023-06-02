'Barcelona': Instagram’s new Twitter rival to be launched by June-end

Meta is soon to launch its Twitter rival, which reportedly goes by the codename P92 or Barcelona, by June-end, reported The Verge citing a leaked Substack newsletter. If reports are to be believed the new character length provided by this new text-based Twitter competitor will be 500 characters. Users will also be able to have links, pictures, and videos in the post, similar to Elon Musk's microblogging site.

The reports of this new rival application gained fire when The Verge quoted Lia Haberman sharing some leaked documents. Lia teaches Social Media and Influencer Marketing at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

The Verge reported that the leaked ICYMI Substack newsletter showed marketing slides and other details about the rumored app. In the leaked slides, no specific name has been assigned to the application and it is only referred to as “Instagram’s new text-based app for conversations."

There are similarities to Twitter and Meta's Barcelona application as this new rival application also required credentials like a username and password to login on the platform.

But there is a catch! Users can use the same Instagram credentials and voila! All of your information, including your followers, bio information, and verified tick will get transported to the new app.

The looks of the app appear to be that of an offspring of Twitter and Instagram. The leaked slides said the text-based app will be “equipping you with settings to control who can reply to you and mention your account." Decentralised application “Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon,” Instagram’s slide said. “Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you’re public, or if you’re private and approve them as followers.”

Instagram is already so much popular among the masses and with the genesis of this new text-based beast, the media platform is believed to gain more traction. The app is perceived to provide competition to platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky. Meta response over the new Twitter-like application Meta has so far not commented over any future launch of a Twitter-like app. The tech giant in March reportedly said, "We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests."