/Axiom Mission 4 to make landing: When and where to watch and all the details you need to know

Axiom Mission 4 is targeting to dock at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday (June 26), on the space-facing port International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony Module. The mission was launched at 12:01 IST from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It is expected to reach ISS within 28-29 hours.

Landing date and time

Date- 26.06.2025

Time- 4:30 PM IST

Landing location: Node 2 International Space Station

Where to watch

Official live stream

Axiom Space YouTube Channel

2. NASA TV

Available via NASA.gov/live

Also available on the NASA app (iOS/Android)

3. Live blog at

4. Replays/Highlights:

Axiom’s official Twitter/X handle @Axiom_Space

SpaceX’s YouTube channel and @SpaceX

Crew member

The Dragon is carrying Axiom-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu

Peggy Whitson- Former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space

Shubhanshu Shukla- ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski- ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut

Tibor Kapu- Hungarian mechanical engineer and astronaut

Experiments

The scientific investigations planned by the ISRO and NASA include Regenerating muscle tissue, Sprouting seeds, survival of tiny aquatic organisms and human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity.

