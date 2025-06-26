/Axiom Mission 4 to make landing: When and where to watch and all the details you need to know

Axiom Mission 4 to dock at the International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony Module at 4.30. Find out where to watch Axiom 4 landing live, and all the other information
Axiom Mission 4 is targeting to dock at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday (June 26), on the space-facing port International Space Station's (ISS) Harmony Module. The mission was launched at 12:01 IST from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. It is expected to reach ISS within 28-29 hours.
Here is a detail of all the information you need to know
Date- 26.06.2025
Time- 4:30 PM IST
Landing location: Node 2 International Space Station
Official live stream
2. NASA TV
Available via NASA.gov/live
Also available on the NASA app (iOS/Android)
3. Live blog at
4. Replays/Highlights:
Axiom’s official Twitter/X handle @Axiom_Space
SpaceX’s YouTube channel and @SpaceX
The Dragon is carrying Axiom-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu
Peggy Whitson- Former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space
Shubhanshu Shukla- ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski- ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut
Tibor Kapu- Hungarian mechanical engineer and astronaut
The scientific investigations planned by the ISRO and NASA include Regenerating muscle tissue, Sprouting seeds, survival of tiny aquatic organisms and human interaction with electronic displays in microgravity.
