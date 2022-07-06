Astronauts aboard ISS conduct experiment using AI 

Journey into Space is not always to go to a planet. Zero-gravity conditions in Space offer opportunities to conduct experiments that cannot be conducted on Earth. Insights that we gain through these experiments can not only make us improve what we do in Space but also how various processes are carried out on Earth.

On Monday (July 5), astronauts aboard International Space Station (ISS) tried to adapt glass manufacturing processes in space. They even made use of Artificial Intelligence.

NASA said such a study has a possibility of "benefitting numerous Earth- and space-based industries"

"NASA Flight Engineer Kjell Lindgren set up hardware for the Intelligent Glass Optics experiment for operations inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox on Tuesday afternoon. Observations from the investigation may advance professions such as communications, aerospace, medicine, and astronomy," said NASA.

In addition to the AI experiment, the astronauts studied space-caused bone loss. Due to their stay in zero gravity for long time-periods, astronauts suffer loss in bone mass.

"(NASA astronaut) Jessica Watkins started her day partnering with NASA Flight Engineer Bob Hines for an investigation that explores how weightlessness affects dexterous manipulation. The duo took turns seated in a unique apparatus inside the Columbus laboratory module to help scientists understand how astronauts grip and manipulate objects in space. Insights may inform the design of intelligent spacecraft interfaces and provide a deeper understanding of the human nervous system," NASA said.

