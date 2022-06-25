Astronaut shows what happens when you wring wet cloth in space

It's real fun to observe astronauts in space bouncing around in zero gravity. Though we theoretically know that space does not have gravity, actually seeing zero gravity in action is amusing nonetheless.

Like solids, liquids act strange in zero gravity. But it's a bit hard to imagine how that would come to be.

An astronaut has come to our rescue. Chris Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shown everyone what happens when you wring a wet cloth in zero gravity.

The astronaut first takes a washcloth, packed to the size of a hockey puck. He takes the cloth out and wets it in water.

This may sound simple but how he does that in zero gravity is a thing to behold. Once the washcloth is wet with water, Hadfield proceeds to wring it.

Now, if we do this on Earth, the water will come out of the wash cloth and drip to the ground. But in space, where there is no gravity, the water simply forms a tube around the cloth and continues to cling to it. Even the water that 'falls' on Hadfield's hands forms an enveloping film around it.

It's amazing to see how he does that. And its perhaps precisely why the highly amusing video has got more than 10 million views so far and more than 100,000 people have liked it.

