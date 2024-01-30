Astronaut aboard ISS posts photo which might give you 'OCD'

Space travel may sound like a wonderful journey to new worlds to people who are not astronauts. For those who are, its something they get to do after insane physical and mental training and scientific acumen. Space travel may have got reduced, in popular perception at least, to adventures in a spacecraft that attains speed of light at the click of a button. But for astronauts, its a real-life workplace.

An image posted by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) may drive home this point.

Marcus Wandt, a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut took to social media to post a photo. At first glance, there nothing earth-shattering in the pic. Because all it shows is Wandt's feet and legs as he 'floats' in microgravity inside an ISS module.

And then we look at the inner walls of the space station around him.

Watch | Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in human for the first time × A far cry from usual walls inside houses that do a little more than sport a coat of paint, the walls of the space station visible in Wandt's are filled will maze of machines and wires. It's hard to see which wire goes where or if there is a logic to this crazy maze at all? Surely astronauts can get bored of cleaning and can toss all the junk in a less-used corner of the ISS?

But this apparent 'junk' may just be the reason behind further advancement in science that may revolutionise fields like medicine, engineering, information technology and much much more.

The conditions in space and aboard the International Space Station offer unique chance for scientists to carry out experiments in zero gravity. This is something that's not possible on the surface of the Earth because of the pull Earth exerts on all of us. An ISS is full of such experiments that are ongoing. And the jungle of wires and instruments is but a glimpse into deep scientific research going on aboard the space station.

But in the photo he posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Wandt is casually asking just one question.