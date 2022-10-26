Are gummy vitamins actually healthy? Here’s what you need to know

There is a gummy vitamin for virtually any deficiencies or minor ailments today, including vitamin D, B12 and a supplement called citicoline which supposedly makes you focus more, or helps with the growth of one's nails or hair and is even supposed to make up for a diet low in nutrients.

According to a market research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global sales of these glutinous, chewable vitamins are expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2027 from somewhere between $7.4 billion and $7.6 billion this year. While these gummy vitamins are helpful for children and tablet-averse adults who have trouble swallowing normal pills, their surging popularity has raised questions regarding their benefits to one's health.

Gummy vitamins have some of the common ingredients found in most candies which include, gelatin, cornstarch, water, sugar, and added food colourings. While they also contain several vitamins, and minerals such as calcium and vitamin D many people consume them to make sure they are getting all the nutrients they need, however, research suggests that those who eat a balanced diet do not need them.

ALSO WATCH: WION Fineprint | Gummy vitamins: Healthy or glorified candies?

On the other hand, doctors and dietitians have also warned against its sugar content which is bad for one's teeth. Additionally, while these gummies have some nutritional value, they do not have the regulatory standards that actual medication does.

Neha Vyas, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, indicated that gummy vitamins contain an average of two to eight grams of sugar per serving, while the recommended dosage is at least one or two pieces, said a report by The Wall Street Journal.

This kind of increased consumption of sugar is reportedly also linked to obesity, heart disease and dental cavities. Therefore, the American Heart Association suggests that a man’s daily intake of sugar should not exceed 37.5 grams whereas for women it should not go beyond 25 grams, and recommends under six teaspoons for children (aged between 2-18 years) per day.

ALSO READ: New study shows artificial sweeteners may increase sugar levels, affect gut health

While gummy vitamins by themselves cannot exceed these recommendations, they certainly contribute to a person’s daily sugar intake. Even if one chooses the “sugar-free” option it contains sugar substitutes such as xylitol or sorbitol consumption which can cause diarrhoea, nausea, bloating and even vomiting in some cases.

Similarly, any vitamins including iron and zinc when consumed in large quantities can be toxic, and since all these vitamins are wrapped in sugar and easy to consume it also becomes easier to overeat. Doctors also suggest chewable tablets for adults who have trouble swallowing tablets as opposed to gummies as they are more regulated and less sugary.

(With inputs from agencies)