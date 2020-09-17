Another mass extinction led to rise in number of dinosaurs: Study

A new study has found another mass extinction other than the five already-known events that led to the domination of dinosaurs in our planet for more than 200 million years.

The researchers said most likely huge volcanic eruptions in what is now western Canada have taken place, pumping out huge amounts of greenhouse gases.

The extinction took place 232 million to 234 million years ago and has been named as the Carnian Pluvial Episode.

"We have identified another great extinction event, and it evidently had a major role in helping to reset life on land and in the oceans, marking the origins of modern ecosystems." said study co-author Jacopo Dal Corso, a geologist at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan, China, reported CNN.

The event led to a lot of biodiversity loss in the oceans and land and after it was over, a new type of species came to existence.

It also formed ecosystems much similar to what is with us now and led to a spurt in the growth of plans and expansion of coniferous forests.

Other than dinosaurs, flora and fauna that we see today, such as crocodiles, lizards, turtles and the first mammals came into existence during this time.