Aliens calling? Scientists receive radio signals from faraway planet

Alien-hunting has been a favourite topic among scientists and the public alike. While public has the luxury to go wild with its imagination about aliens, scientists need to rely on hard scientific proof in order to confirm the existence of alien life and extra-terrestrial intelligence. Scientists continue to look into the space to study it primarily and to seek signs of whether we are not alone in this universe.

Now, an international team of scientists has received radio signals from a planet far far away. The planet is located in the star system named Tau Bootis which is 51 light-years away. The system contains a binary star and an exoplanet.

The team is led by Jake Turner (postdoctoral researcher in Cornell University), Philippe Zarka (Observatoire de Paris - Paris Sciences et Lettres University) and Jean-Mathias Griessmeier from Université d’Orléans.

The observation and the research has been published in scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“The signal is from the Tau Boötes system, which contains a binary star and an exoplanet. We make the case for an emission by the planet itself. From the strength and polarization of the radio signal and the planet’s magnetic field, it is compatible with theoretical predictions,” said Jake Turner. He was quoted by Cornell University

However, if the research and observation is confirmed through follow-up observations, this is likely to open new ways for us to study alien worlds both, to check for extraterrestrial life and also to tap their viability for human habitation.