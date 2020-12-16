Watch: NASA captures Himalayan mountains, Delhi's city lights from space

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has captured the satellite image of the Himalayan mountains, Delhi's city lights from space.

The long-exposure image also shows orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation.⁣

NASA took to social networking site Instagram to share the image of the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Himalayan mountain range has some of the highest peaks on Earth, including Mount Everest, located at the border between Nepal and China.

Since being shared the post has garnered over a million likes and four thousand comments all gushing about the phenomenal shot.