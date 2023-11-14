Alien-hunting physicist claims 'UFO' as source of explosive sound heard in New England

Making a new addition to a string of claims made by Harvard's former head of astronomy and alien-hunting physicist Avi Loeb said to have found the source of a UFO, whose sounds had rattled the windows of New England for 12 seconds.

On the evening of October 20, the residents of New England had reported a strange ‘boom’ sound, which had shook the homes and rattled the windows for nearly 12 seconds.

The noise was recorded by Harvard University's astronomical instrument and they observed that it did not resemble anything similar to birds, wind or aircraft.

Now, while investigating the unidentified flying object’s source, Loeb stated that explosive energy which was equivalent to 2,400 pounds of TNT was released by the UFO and detected from a 10-mile radius.

At the time when the observatory in Cambridge detected the sound, it was moving at a speed of 1,115 feet per second.

'Boom' sound lasts for 12 seconds

It was determined by Loeb that the energy source was likely released from a meteor which exploded amid the Orionid shower, which had peaked on October 21.

The Galileo Project observatory of Loeb recorded the boom by using a giant and ultra-sensitive microphone which was installed by him on the roof of a building on the campus of Harvard University.

Andy Mead, who had constructed and designed the system, had reached out to Loeb on October 21 after he saw some strange observations made by the sensors.

“I started getting messages this morning about a 'viral' sound that was heard throughout New England,” stated Mead, in the shared note.

"Notably, the Mount Washington Observatory made a post about it as they had so many inquiries," he added.

“That post now has over 4,000 reactions, 1,000 comments, and 751 shares, many of whom heard the sound and are following the story,” he stated.

As per the report, people heard the explosion from their homes around 7:43 pm ET on October 20. Speaking to Loeb, Mead said that he checked the AMOS system and found 'a very interesting sound' which lasted for 12 seconds.