‘Absolutely unique,’ Scientists discover 350-million-year-old ‘alien’ tree in Canada

Scientists have discovered a 350 million-year-old tree species that looks straight out of “Dr Seuss’s imagination” and appears different from any of those found on Earth today. The unique 3D crown-shaped tree was discovered during research on a fossilised tree species called Sanfordiacaulis from New Brunswick, Canada. It is believed that the species thrived under the taller members of the forest canopy.

“The way in which this tree produced hugely long leaves around its spindly trunk, and the sheer number over a short length of trunk, is startling,” Robert Gastaldo of Colby College in Waterville, Maine, was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“The fossil on which we report is unique and a strange growth form in the history of life. It is one of evolution’s experiments during a time when forest plants underwent biodiversification, and it is a form that seems to be short-lived,” he added.

‘Absolutely unique’

One specimen showcased a startling departure of leaves from the tree's top, making it "absolutely unique." Researchers note it's among the rare instances, spanning over 400 million years of fossil records, where a trunk is preserved around which the crown leaves are still attached.

Also read: Scientists identify first telescope that may find alien life on exoplanets

Another remarkable aspect is the preservation of the crown leaf in these ancient tree fossils. "Any fossil tree with an intact crown is a rarity in the history of life," remarked Gastaldo.

The tree optimised itself for light capture

The researchers propose that the tree likely employed its distinctive growth pattern to optimise light capture and minimise competition with ground-level plants. They suggest it represents the earliest evidence of smaller trees growing beneath a taller forest canopy, indicating a more complex plant life during the Early Carboniferous period.

Watch: New evidence suggests size of the Sun could be smaller, says report × This finding suggests that Sanfordiacaulis existed during a time when plants were exploring various forms or architectures. Scientists note these fossils serve as a reminder of the unconventional trees that existed millions of years ago.

“Rare and unusual fossils, such as the New Brunswick tree, is but one example of what colonised our planet but was an unsuccessful experiment,” Gastaldo concluded.