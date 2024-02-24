Abandoned pipelines pose threat of releasing toxins into North Sea, scientists issue warning

Neglected oil and gas pipelines deteriorating in the North Sea pose a potential hazard, as they may discharge significant amounts of hazardous substances such as mercury, radioactive lead, and polonium-210, infamous for its role in the poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, caution scientists.

Mercury, a highly toxic element present naturally in oil and gas, adheres to the interior of pipelines and accumulates over time, eventually being released into the sea as the pipelines corrode.

Some methylmercury, the most toxic form of the metal, is emitted by these pipelines, with other forms potentially converting into it. The Minamata Convention on Mercury internationally warns that elevated mercury levels in marine mammals like dolphins, whales, and seals can lead to "reproductive failure, behavioral changes, and even death." Seabirds and large predatory fish, such as tuna and swordfish, are also particularly at risk.

Lhiam Paton, a researcher at the University of Graz's Institute for Analytical Chemistry, who has highlighted the mercury pollution issue, emphasise that even a slight rise in sea mercury levels can have a significant impact on top-of-the-food-chain animals.

The North Sea harbors approximately 27,000 km of gas pipelines, and experts estimate that the metal concentration in the sea could surge anywhere from 3 per cent to 160 per cent above current levels. Unlike some countries where regulations mandate the removal of pipelines after oil well cessation, North Sea companies are permitted to leave them to deteriorate.

Paton, whose findings are published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, warns that pipelines left on the seabed may retain substantial amounts of mercury, waiting to be released into the local marine environment as they corrode post-decommissioning. The impact on wildlife and food chains will depend on the form of mercury released, with certain forms less likely to be absorbed by marine life. Researcher Dr. Darren Koppel emphasise the need to understand the long-term fate of mercury in contaminated pipelines and the conditions leading to its integration into food webs.

In addition to mercury, scientists are concerned about naturally occurring radioactive materials, such as radium, present in some underwater oil and gas reservoirs. These materials may accumulate as scales inside subsea pipelines, with potential radiological risks to marine organisms. Experts stress the necessity for further research to comprehend the environmental impact fully.

Hugo Tagholm, executive director of Oceana UK, describes the situation as another instance of the severe harm caused by oil and gas developments on marine wildlife, emphasising mercury's neurotoxic effects. Despite being a signatory to the Minamata convention, aimed at addressing mercury pollution, the UK has recently granted new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea. Concerns are raised about the potential risks to the rich biodiversity of the North Sea and the millions dependent on it.

Responding to these concerns, Offshore Energies UK decommissioning manager Ricky Thomson asserts the industry's commitment to meeting obligations under national and international regulations. The decommissioning process involves rigorous environmental impact assessments, with operators obtaining permits and consents from the offshore environmental regulator.

However, concerns persist, with experts emphasising the need for transparency, collaboration, and ongoing research to address the potential environmental consequences of neglected pipelines. Worldwide, there are approximately 1.3 million km of installed oil and gas pipelines.