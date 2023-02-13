ugc_banner

'A step towards space': Saudi Arabia to send its first female astronaut to International Space Station in 2023

Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

The Saudi Human Spaceflight Programme will also include the training of two more astronauts Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghamdi on all mission requirements. (IC: saudispace) Photograph:(Twitter)

The agency said that this initiative aims to empower national capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the upcoming opportunities offered by the space industry and will also be contributing to scientific research in many aspects such as health, sustainability and space technology

For the first time, Saudi Arabia will be sending its first female to the International Space Station during the second quarter of this year. As per the officials, a male astronaut will also be part of the project.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the space agency where it said that Rayyanah Barnawahi and male astronaut Ali Al-Qarni will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission. 

The agency said that this initiative aims to empower national capabilities in human spaceflight geared towards serving humanity and benefiting from the upcoming opportunities offered by the space industry and will also be contributing to scientific research in many aspects such as health, sustainability and space technology. 

The spaceflight will be launched from the US to the International Space Station. 

In addition to this, the Saudi Human Spaceflight Programme will also include the training of two more astronauts Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghamdi on all mission requirements. 

Mohammed Al-Tamini, the CEO of the Saudi Space agency expressed his gratitude toward the project. 

Through this programme, the country seeks to activate its scientific research that will positively reflect on the future of the space industry and overall. 

The Saudi Space Commission also stated that this programme comes in cooperation with a group of entities, led by the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Sport, The General Authority of Civil Aviation and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in addition to its international partners such as Axiom Space. 

The space agency has previously launched the Human Spaceflight Programme. This flight project is an integral milestone of a comprehensive programme that aims to train and qualify experienced individuals to take human spaceflights. 

