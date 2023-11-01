A simple blood test will now be able to diagnose bipolar disorder. Here's how

Researchers at the University of Cambridge in the UK have made significant progress in improving the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. They have developed a simple blood test that, when combined with an online psychiatric assessment, offers a more accurate diagnosis for this mental health condition.

The blood test developed by the University of Cambridge team has shown the ability to diagnose bipolar disorder in up to 30 per cent of patients when used alone.

However, the diagnostic potential of the blood test is greatly amplified when it is used in conjunction with a digital mental health assessment.

By combining these two methods, researchers have been able to significantly improve the diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Distinguishing between major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder share some overlapping symptoms, which can make differentiation challenging.

The incorporation of biomarker testing not only aids in identifying bipolar disorder but also helps physicians distinguish between these two conditions.

This is crucial because each condition requires different pharmacological treatments.

While the blood test is still in the proof-of-concept stage, the results from the study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, indicate its potential as an effective complement to existing psychiatric diagnostic methods.

Additionally, this innovative approach offers the potential to enhance our understanding of the biological underpinnings of mental health conditions.

Bipolar disorder affects about one percent of the global population, which amounts to as many as 80 million people worldwide. A significant issue is that nearly 40 per cent of patients with bipolar disorder are misdiagnosed as having major depressive disorder.

People with bipolar disorder experience fluctuations between periods of low mood and high mood or mania. However, they typically seek medical help when they are in a low mood state.