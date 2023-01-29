A bear on Mars? This satellite image of Mars surface stuns netizens

Is that the face of a bear on Mars?

A satellite image of the surface of Mars has baffled Twitterati after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a picture of a fragment of the surface of Mars that looked like a bear.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the bear-looking image on December 12. The snap was shared by the University of Arizona earlier this week.

The University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory said: "The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater."

While explaining the image, which looks like a bear, the laboratory said that "maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?"

The image become a matter of discussion as a few online users called it an Angry Bird and a few others said it looked like a Doge meme of a Shiba Inu.

'Mysterious' flying spiral

Recently, a bizarre blue 'mysterious flying spiral' was captured in the Hawaiian sky by a Japanese telescope camera. The spiral appeared to be otherworldly at the first glance, but there's more to it. The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured the eerie video, which disappeared within seconds. It was seen over Maunakea, Hawaii on January 18.

The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite. Reports mentioned that SpaceX launched a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) into space for the US Space Force on January 18.

