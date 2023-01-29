A bear on Mars? This satellite image of Mars surface stuns netizens
Story highlights
The image become a matter of discussion as a few online users called it an Angry Bird and a few others said it looked like a Doge meme of a Shiba Inu
The image become a matter of discussion as a few online users called it an Angry Bird and a few others said it looked like a Doge meme of a Shiba Inu
Is that the face of a bear on Mars?
A satellite image of the surface of Mars has baffled Twitterati after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a picture of a fragment of the surface of Mars that looked like a bear.
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the bear-looking image on December 12. The snap was shared by the University of Arizona earlier this week.
ALSO READ | Radiation alert in Australia after Caesium-137 capsule goes missing, here's HOW it can hurt you
The University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory said: "The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater."
While explaining the image, which looks like a bear, the laboratory said that "maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?"
HiPOD: A Bear on Mars?— HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) January 25, 2023
This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?
More: https://t.co/MpLQBg38ur
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona#Mars #science #NASA https://t.co/2WUNquTUZH pic.twitter.com/1k2ZnLcJ5o
The image become a matter of discussion as a few online users called it an Angry Bird and a few others said it looked like a Doge meme of a Shiba Inu.
WATCH | Gravitas: Scientists adjust 'doomsday clock' to 90 seconds from midnight
ALSO READ | Private firm Agnikul to launch India's first kerosene-oxygen powered rocket 'Agnibaan' in March
'Mysterious' flying spiral
Recently, a bizarre blue 'mysterious flying spiral' was captured in the Hawaiian sky by a Japanese telescope camera. The spiral appeared to be otherworldly at the first glance, but there's more to it. The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured the eerie video, which disappeared within seconds. It was seen over Maunakea, Hawaii on January 18.
The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite. Reports mentioned that SpaceX launched a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) into space for the US Space Force on January 18.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.