75% of gym-goers report enhanced mental health benefits, survey finds

New research commissioned by ukactive, a not-for-profit body of members and partners across the UK physical activity and fitness sector reveals that over 55 per cent of people joining gyms consider their membership crucial in managing short- or long-term health conditions.

As the new year begins, many people in the UK have set fitness goals. A significant 78 per cent of surveyed gym-goers attest to the positive impact of regular exercise on their mental health and overall well-being. This finding highlights the growing recognition of fitness facilities as community spaces fostering mental health support.

Improved sleep through exercise

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of respondents report that engaging in regular exercise contributes to better sleep quality.

Huw Edwards, ukactive’s chief executive, told The Guardian about the growing recognition of the value of physical activity in leading fulfilling lives.

“It’s reassuring to see people getting such crucial benefits from physical activity and more are now seeing fitness and leisure facilities as places in the community that can really help them look after their health and wellbeing,” he said.

The National Health Service (NHS) recognising the long-term benefits of physical activity, incorporates it into programs aiding individuals managing conditions such as diabetes, smoking cessation, and weight management.

Advocating for a holistic approach, Edwards urged ministers to support employers in offering gym memberships or home fitness equipment as taxable perks. He proposed VAT reforms, inspired by Ireland's model, to incentivise gym memberships and a reevaluation of business rates to encourage the proliferation of fitness facilities.

Leisure industry analyst David Minton suggested a fresh marketing approach for gyms, targeting a broader demographic, including those not traditionally associated with gym memberships.

"As a species we are very poor at adopting simple behaviours that are proven to improve our healthy mobility. The fitness industry needs to adopt a fresh approach to both language and marketing to attract a wider audience," he told the Guardian.

“In January many new people will find a sense of purpose whilst improving their healthy mobility. The sector needs to convert these members and customers into fans and ambassadors by helping them achieve a more active lifestyle,” he added.