19-year-old Chinese becomes youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

A 19-year-old in China has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, making him the condition's youngest-ever documented case, according to a South China Morning Post report.

Researchers at Beijing's Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University claim that over the course of two years, the man's memory rapidly deteriorated. He was no longer able to recollect recent occurrences or where he had put his belongings.

The patient displayed Alzheimer's disease signs, including memory loss and hippocampus shrinkage, which is thought to be a precursor to the illness. He had to leave high school early due to his sickness.

The study of the researchers was later published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease on January 31, 2023.

"The study proposed to pay attention to the early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Exploring the mysteries of young people with Alzheimer's disease may become one of the most challenging scientific questions of the future," the authors said in the paper.

"This is the youngest case ever reported to meet the diagnostic criteria for probable Alzheimer's disease without recognised genetic mutations," the authors added.

The teenager's performance on the commonly used auditory verbal learning test, which measures immediate memory, short-delay free recall, long-delay free recall, and long-delay recognition, was abnormal, the authors stated.