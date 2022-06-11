1 in 500 men carry extra sex chromosome, putting them at great risk for diseases: Study

Research suggests that about one in 500 men could be carrying an extra sex chromosome as previously thought, putting them at greater risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis and thrombosis.

The study further states that men who had an extra X or Y chromosome are less likely to be aware of their affliction.

In the study, published in Genetics in Medicine, the researchers analysed genetic data collected on over 200,000 UK men aged between 40 and 70 from UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource containing anonymised genetic, lifestyle and health information from half a million UK participants.

The researchers at the University of Exeter examined DNA from 207,067 men of European ancestry aged from 40 to 70 years old. They identified 231 men with an extra X chromosome and 143 men with an extra Y chromosome.

Sex chromosomes determine our biological sex. Men typically have one X and one Y chromosome. while women have two Xs. However, the study found out that some men also carry an extra X or Y chromosome —XXY or XYY—putting them at increased risk of health issues ranging from type 2 diabetes, blocked blood vessels and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)—a lung condition.

Yajie Zhao, a PhD student at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, the study's first author, said in a statement, "Even though a significant number of men carry an extra sex chromosome, very few of them are likely to be aware of this. This extra chromosome means that they have substantially higher risks of a number of common metabolic, vascular, and respiratory diseases -- diseases that may be preventable”

Previous studies have found that around one in 1,000 females has an additional X chromosome, which can result in delayed language development and accelerated growth until puberty, as well as lower IQ levels compared to their peers.

"We'd need more research to assess whether there is additional value in wider screening for unusual chromosomes in the general population, but this could potentially lead to early interventions to help them avoid the related diseases,” Professor Ken Ong, also from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at Cambridge and joint senior author, said in a statement.

