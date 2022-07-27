UK researchers indicate air pollution 'likely' to increase risk of dementia

According to government research, air pollution may make dementia more likely to occur. The Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollutants examined nearly 70 research that examined the long-term effects of exposure to pollutants on the brain before publishing its conclusions. The 291-page analysis comes to the conclusion that air pollution "likely" raises the risk of dementia development and rapid cognitive decline in older persons. According to experts, this is caused by contaminants that enter the bloodstream and alter blood flow to the brain.

As reported by The Guardian, the authors said, “The epidemiological evidence reviewed fairly consistently reports associations between chronic exposure to air pollution and reduced global cognition and impairment in visuospatial abilities as well as cognitive decline and increased risk of dementia. Results are heterogeneous as regards to other cognitive domains such as executive function, attention, memory, language and mild cognitive impairment."

It also notes that research on the pollutant that is most linked to these impacts is conflicting. The committee claimed it had offered suggestions for additional study to strengthen the case. According to the NHS, there are around 850,000 dementia patients in the UK. More conclusive evidence demonstrates that being exposed to air pollution raises the risk of heart disease. According to the British Heart Foundation, breathing in emissions can harm blood vessels by hardening and narrowing them, which increases the risk of clots, irregular heartbeats, and heart attacks.

(with inputs from agencies)